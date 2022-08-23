Estimated Gas Price on Monday Reaches Record High, Exceeding $2,860 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Monday's estimated price of gas futures has hit a record high for the entire history of the operation of gas hubs in Europe since 1996, reaching $2861.6 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to the London ICE exchange.

On Friday, Russian energy giant Gazprom announced that gas transportation via the Nord Stream pipeline would be suspended for three days, from August 31 to September 2, due to scheduled maintenance of the only working gas pumping unit at the Portovaya compressor station.