Estonia Adopts Resolution to Give Up Russian Gas From Jan 2023 - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The Estonian government on Thursday adopted a resolution banning the purchase of natural gas from Russia which goes into effect on January 1, 2023, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said.

"The government already made a fundamental decision in April to refuse Russian gas and now, it is a legally binding measure. From January 1, Estonia introduces a national sanction against Russian gas," Reinsalu said at a press conference in Tallinn.

The minister specified that the purpose of this restriction is to pressure Russia to stop its military operation in Ukraine, since natural gas is an important source of income and "leverage" for Russia.

The sanction primarily affects Estonian gas companies, whose license entitles them to import natural gas or provide transit services.

The measure will not affect household users, as Estonia has hardly received any natural gas from Russia since April.

The European Union has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it pledged to end dependence on Russian energy supplies after the country started its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The bloc has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow, including a gradual phase-out of Russian oil.