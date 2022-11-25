UrduPoint.com

Estonia May Use Veto If EU Price Cap On Russian Oil Too High - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Estonia May Use Veto If EU Price Cap on Russian Oil Too High - Foreign Minister

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Estonia could resort to its veto right in the European Union if it believes that a price cap on Russian oil is set too high, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Politico newspaper reported that most EU countries had supported the proposal to introduce the price cap on Russian oil at $65-70 per barrel. At the same time, Poland proposed a price ceiling of $30.

"According to Estonia, such a price horizon is not ambitious enough. That level of oil prices seems too high. This is a question when all member states have an equal voice and consensus must be reached, that is, each country has a veto," Reinsalu said at a government press conference in Tallinn.

Setting the price cap requires the consent of all EU member states.

According to media reports, EU negotiations on setting the price ceiling reached a dead end on Wednesday.

Western countries have been seeking ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports since the country launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. In September, the G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose the price cap on Russian oil and urged all nations to support the initiative. In October, the EU introduced its eighth package of sanctions against Moscow, which included a legislative basis for setting the price cap for maritime shipments of Russian oil to third countries.

Moscow, in turn, has pledged to altogether stop exporting Russian oil to countries that impose the price cap.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dead Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Oil Tallinn Same Price Estonia Poland February September October Gas Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Huge opportunities of investment in different fiel ..

Huge opportunities of investment in different fields stand available in AJK: Bar ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways need to use its full commercial ..

Pakistan Railways need to use its full commercial potential to meet financial is ..

10 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says 50 Russian PoWs Retu ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says 50 Russian PoWs Returned From Ukraine After Exchan ..

19 minutes ago
 History for Ronaldo as Brazil enter World Cup fray ..

History for Ronaldo as Brazil enter World Cup fray

26 minutes ago
 Bid to ban bullfighting abandoned in France

Bid to ban bullfighting abandoned in France

26 minutes ago
 Mexico to Host Venezuelan Talks on Saturday - Norw ..

Mexico to Host Venezuelan Talks on Saturday - Norwegian Embassy

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.