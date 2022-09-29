UrduPoint.com

Estonia Says Will Allocate Unprecedented $966Mln On Defense Spending In 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Estonia Says Will Allocate Unprecedented $966Mln on Defense Spending in 2023

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Tallinn will increase its defense spending to 2.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, equivalent to over 1 billion Euros ($966 billion), for the first time, the government said on Thursday.

"State budget revenues for 2023 will amount to 16 billion euros, which is 16% less than in this year's state budget. Expenditures will amount to 17 billion euros, which is 18% more than this year. Defense spending for the first time will reach 1 billion euros, or 2.7% of GDP," the government said in a statement.

In addition, the budget provides for an increase in salaries for teachers, rescuers and police officers, as well as an increase in pensions and family benefits.

A total of 106.6 million euros will be provided for an increase in teachers' salaries. The minimum wage will rise from 1,412 euros to 1,749 euros in 2023, while the average wage will increase to 2,048 euros.

At the same time, the interior ministry's payroll will increase by 20%, or more than 50 million euros, which will allow to raise the minimum wage for rescuers to 1,849 euros.

The payroll of health, cultural and social workers will also increase by at least 15%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Budget Tallinn Same Family From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

60 minutes ago
 NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate ..

NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate issue audio leaks

1 hour ago
 FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washin ..

FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washington DC

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

4 hours ago
 US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.