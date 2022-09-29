Estonia Says Will Allocate Unprecedented $966Mln on Defense Spending in 2023

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Tallinn will increase its defense spending to 2.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, equivalent to over 1 billion Euros ($966 billion), for the first time, the government said on Thursday.

"State budget revenues for 2023 will amount to 16 billion euros, which is 16% less than in this year's state budget. Expenditures will amount to 17 billion euros, which is 18% more than this year. Defense spending for the first time will reach 1 billion euros, or 2.7% of GDP," the government said in a statement.

In addition, the budget provides for an increase in salaries for teachers, rescuers and police officers, as well as an increase in pensions and family benefits.

A total of 106.6 million euros will be provided for an increase in teachers' salaries. The minimum wage will rise from 1,412 euros to 1,749 euros in 2023, while the average wage will increase to 2,048 euros.

At the same time, the interior ministry's payroll will increase by 20%, or more than 50 million euros, which will allow to raise the minimum wage for rescuers to 1,849 euros.

The payroll of health, cultural and social workers will also increase by at least 15%.