UrduPoint.com

Estonia Stops Transit Of Petroleum Products From Belarus - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Estonia Stops Transit of Petroleum Products From Belarus - Prime Minister

Estonia will no longer allow transit of Belarusian petroleum products exempt from EU sanctions through its territory as a way to pressure Minsk to "change its behavior," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Thursday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Estonia will no longer allow transit of Belarusian petroleum products exempt from EU sanctions through its territory as a way to pressure Minsk to "change its behavior," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Thursday.

"We have decided to impose additional sanctions against Belarus and stop the transit of petroleum products under customs-coded 2707 through Estonia," Kallas said at a press conference.

She explained that goods marked 2707 are not directly subject to EU sanctions, therefore their transit through Estonia was legal.

"However, our sanctions are aimed at putting pressure on the Belarusian regime and indirectly on Russia to change their behavior," the official added.

Relations between Belarus and the European Union soured after the 2020 presidential election won by incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, who is now serving his sixth consecutive term. Many countries, including in Europe, have refused to recognize the official results of the vote and some imposed sanctions on Belarus.

Tensions in the region escalated further as the European Union vowed to sanction Russia in the event of aggression against Ukraine. Russia has denied any plans to attack Ukraine.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Attack Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe Vote European Union Minsk Estonia Belarus 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

Govt finalizes Single National Curriculum from gra ..

Govt finalizes Single National Curriculum from grade 6 to 8 in all schools

26 minutes ago
 Several Chinese companies want to make investment ..

Several Chinese companies want to make investment in Pakistan: Qureshi

29 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Muhammad Hafeez lauds efforts of staff f ..

PSL 2022: Muhammad Hafeez lauds efforts of staff for repairing pitches

34 minutes ago
 Biden says IS leader 'taken off the battlefield' b ..

Biden says IS leader 'taken off the battlefield' by US military

2 minutes ago
 Amitabh sells out father’s home in South Dehli

Amitabh sells out father’s home in South Dehli

49 minutes ago
 German car sales improve in January after 2021 str ..

German car sales improve in January after 2021 struggles

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>