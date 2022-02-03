Estonia Stops Transit of Petroleum Products From Belarus - Prime Minister

Estonia will no longer allow transit of Belarusian petroleum products exempt from EU sanctions through its territory as a way to pressure Minsk to "change its behavior," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Thursday

"We have decided to impose additional sanctions against Belarus and stop the transit of petroleum products under customs-coded 2707 through Estonia," Kallas said at a press conference.

She explained that goods marked 2707 are not directly subject to EU sanctions, therefore their transit through Estonia was legal.

"However, our sanctions are aimed at putting pressure on the Belarusian regime and indirectly on Russia to change their behavior," the official added.

Relations between Belarus and the European Union soured after the 2020 presidential election won by incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, who is now serving his sixth consecutive term. Many countries, including in Europe, have refused to recognize the official results of the vote and some imposed sanctions on Belarus.

Tensions in the region escalated further as the European Union vowed to sanction Russia in the event of aggression against Ukraine. Russia has denied any plans to attack Ukraine.