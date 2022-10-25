Estonia to Stop Importing Russian Oil Products From December 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Estonia will stop importing petroleum products from Russia starting December 5, two months ahead of the deadline set by the European Union, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said Tuesday.

"Estonia's position has always been that we must put an end to this as soon as possible.

I hope that the government's provision will be adopted and the transition period will be reduced, so that transit of Russian oil and oil products stops entirely from December 5," he told the Postimees daily.

The EU's eighth sanctions package expanded the ban on Russian oil earlier in October. It prohibits import and transport to third countries of crude oil originating in or exported from Russia from December and of petroleum products from February 2023.