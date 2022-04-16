UrduPoint.com

Estonian Defense Minister Admits Futility Of Economic Sanctions Against Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2022 | 06:53 PM

The economic sanctions against Russia have had no effect so far, but there are ways of toughening the restrictions, Estonian Minister of Defense Kalle Laanet said on Saturday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) The economic sanctions against Russia have had no effect so far, but there are ways of toughening the restrictions, Estonian Minister of Defense Kalle Laanet said on Saturday.

"It takes time for sanctions to hit. So far, only a relatively short period of time has passed, so we have not yet seen the desired effect.

But we still have ways of tightening sanctions even further, for example, by boycotting oil and gas," the minister told German newspaper Handelsblatt.

He accused European countries of "financing" Russia's operation in Ukraine by continuing to buy fuel from it.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.

More Stories From Business

