Estonian Government Approves 2022 State Budget With Record High Defense Expenditures

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The Estonian government approved on Thursday a draft state budget for next year, with its highest ever defense spending of up to 748 million euro ($866 million), or 2.31% of the gross domestic product (GDP).

Upon approval, the government will forward the draft budget to the parliament.

"The 2022 state budget of Estonia, agreed by the government, includes an increase in defense expenditures of up to 748 million euro. Compared with this year, defense expenditures will grow by 103 million euro. A 2.31% share of the forecast national GDP will be allocated for defense in 2022. This is the largest defense budget in the country's history," the government statement read.

The document forecasts 13.13 billion euro profits and 13.64 billion euro expenses for the Baltic state. A total of 716 million euro in investments are expected in 2022.

The budget also provides for higher salaries for medical personnel, teachers, police officers, rescuers, and cultural workers. The minimum wage of teachers will go up by 7.3%, with nearly the same increase for workers in the cultural sector. The minimum wage for police officers will grow nearly by 5%, and that of a rescuer nearly by 12%.

The funds allocated by the government for science will go up by 40 million euro ($46.33 million), a decision made so that financing of the sector continues to make up 1% of the GDP.