UrduPoint.com

Estonian Government Approves 2022 State Budget With Record High Defense Expenditures

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

Estonian Government Approves 2022 State Budget With Record High Defense Expenditures

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The Estonian government approved on Thursday a draft state budget for next year, with its highest ever defense spending of up to 748 million euro ($866 million), or 2.31% of the gross domestic product (GDP).

Upon approval, the government will forward the draft budget to the parliament.

"The 2022 state budget of Estonia, agreed by the government, includes an increase in defense expenditures of up to 748 million euro. Compared with this year, defense expenditures will grow by 103 million euro. A 2.31% share of the forecast national GDP will be allocated for defense in 2022. This is the largest defense budget in the country's history," the government statement read.

The document forecasts 13.13 billion euro profits and 13.64 billion euro expenses for the Baltic state. A total of 716 million euro in investments are expected in 2022.

The budget also provides for higher salaries for medical personnel, teachers, police officers, rescuers, and cultural workers. The minimum wage of teachers will go up by 7.3%, with nearly the same increase for workers in the cultural sector. The minimum wage for police officers will grow nearly by 5%, and that of a rescuer nearly by 12%.

The funds allocated by the government for science will go up by 40 million euro ($46.33 million), a decision made so that financing of the sector continues to make up 1% of the GDP.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Police Parliament Budget Same Estonia Euro Government Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed launches new corporate identi ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed launches new corporate identity of Al Ameen Service

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai unveils busin ..

Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai unveils business and cultural events

54 minutes ago
 realme C25s Wins Accolades from the Technology Fra ..

Realme C25s Wins Accolades from the Technology Fraternity

59 minutes ago
 LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

1 hour ago
 ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will t ..

ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will take part in 16-day training ca ..

1 hour ago
 WAM delivers Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s message to wor ..

WAM delivers Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s message to world in 19 languages

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.