Estonian Parliament Adopts State Budget For 2023 With Record Defense Spending

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 09:30 AM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Estonia's parliament adopted the state budget for 2023 with record defense spending, which will amount to 2.9 percent of GDP, the supreme legislative body of the Baltic republic said in a statement.

"The amount of state budget revenues will be 15.6 billion Euros ($16.4 billion), expenditures will be 16.8 billion euros," it said.

"Defense spending will for the first time exceed 1 billion euros, which is 2.9 percent of GDP (defense spending in 2022 amounted to 748 million euros)," according to the statement.

