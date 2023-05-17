Estonian Prime Minister Accuses Local Companies of Secret Trade Deals With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas blamed domestic companies for signing secret agreements with Moscow and said that she was forced to plead with them to resist dealing with Russia, Financial Times reported.

Despite the Baltic countries' strong support of Kiev in the Ukraine conflict, lucrative trade with Russia keeps attracting companies from these countries, Kallas said in an interview with the newspaper. The prime minister added that she is forced to beg local companies to pass on deals which may give Moscow access to goods, bypassing sanctions, the report said.

Kallas accused the companies of hypocrisy, the newspaper said.

"You are very vocal about ... Ukraine and Russia and security ... but in a hidden way ... you are agreeing (with Moscow)," Kallas was quoted as saying.

Last year, Estonia's exports to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia skyrocketed from $3 million to $13 million a month after sanctions were imposed against Russia following the beginning of its military operation in Ukraine. However, a large portion of the goods disappeared somewhere along the transit through Russia, and the importers reported receiving goods worth $3 million, allegedly as a result of a scheme by Russia to circumvent the sanctions.

"The easiest would be to ban all ... transit of certain goods ... through Russia. That would be easiest for our customs ... But the problem is that if, you know, the (Baltics) do it, it just goes somewhere else," Kallas was quoted by Financial Times as saying.

Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia in response to the military operation it launched in Ukraine in the beginning of 2022. In February 2023, the European Union blocked the transit of the European goods and dual-use technologies through Russia in the 10th package of sanctions in order to prevent sanction circumvention. In early May, the European Commission confirmed it had sent the proposal on the 11th package of Russia sanctions to EU members. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen specified that the new package would focus on countering the circumvention of existing measures.