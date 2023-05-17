UrduPoint.com

Estonian Prime Minister Accuses Local Companies Of Secret Trade Deals With Russia

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Estonian Prime Minister Accuses Local Companies of Secret Trade Deals With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas blamed domestic companies for signing secret agreements with Moscow and said that she was forced to plead with them to resist dealing with Russia, Financial Times reported.

Despite the Baltic countries' strong support of Kiev in the Ukraine conflict, lucrative trade with Russia keeps attracting companies from these countries, Kallas said in an interview with the newspaper. The prime minister added that she is forced to beg local companies to pass on deals which may give Moscow access to goods, bypassing sanctions, the report said.

Kallas accused the companies of hypocrisy, the newspaper said.

"You are very vocal about ... Ukraine and Russia and security ... but in a hidden way ... you are agreeing (with Moscow)," Kallas was quoted as saying.

Last year, Estonia's exports to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia skyrocketed from $3 million to $13 million a month after sanctions were imposed against Russia following the beginning of its military operation in Ukraine. However, a large portion of the goods disappeared somewhere along the transit through Russia, and the importers reported receiving goods worth $3 million, allegedly as a result of a scheme by Russia to circumvent the sanctions.

"The easiest would be to ban all ... transit of certain goods ... through Russia. That would be easiest for our customs ... But the problem is that if, you know, the (Baltics) do it, it just goes somewhere else," Kallas was quoted by Financial Times as saying.

Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia in response to the military operation it launched in Ukraine in the beginning of 2022. In February 2023, the European Union blocked the transit of the European goods and dual-use technologies through Russia in the 10th package of sanctions in order to prevent sanction circumvention. In early May, the European Commission confirmed it had sent the proposal on the 11th package of Russia sanctions to EU members. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen specified that the new package would focus on countering the circumvention of existing measures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Armenia Kiev Estonia Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan February May All From Million

Recent Stories

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to g ..

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to grow by 4.8% in 2023

55 minutes ago
 IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhamma ..

IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

1 hour ago
 Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged ..

Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged terrorists in Zaman Park

1 hour ago
 OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustaina ..

OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award in recogniti ..

2 hours ago
 IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

3 hours ago
 IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed acce ..

IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed access to internet by every citize ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.