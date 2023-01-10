E&T deptt collects over Rs 63.708 billion taxes in 1st half of FY2022-23

Sindh Excise and Taxation Department collected taxes of over Rs.63.708 billion in the first half of financial year 2022-23

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Excise and Taxation Department collected taxes of over Rs.63.708 billion in the first half of financial year 2022-23.

Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Anti-Narcotics, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, on Tuesday, while releasing details of tax collection by Excise and Taxation Department informed that taxes, fees and cess amounting more than Rs.63708 million were collected in the current financial year from July 2022 to December 2022.

Providing segregated details he informed that collection of motor vehicle tax reached at Rs.

4592 million, while Rs.55806 million were collected as infrastructure cess. Moreover, Rs. 216 million were collected in terms of professional tax and Rs.3 million as cotton fee.

The minister declared overall situation of tax collection as satisfactory and also advised the tax defaulters to submit their taxes on time. The businessmen may register their business online through a simple procedure to avoid any inconvenience, he added.