UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E&T Recovered Rs 200mln Property Tax In Sept So Far

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 06:11 PM

E&T recovered Rs 200mln property tax in Sept so far

The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department recovered Rs 200 million from taxpayers so far in line with property tax against Rs 350 million set target for current month in rebate period

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department recovered Rs 200 million from taxpayers so far in line with property tax against Rs 350 million set target for current month in rebate period.

Deputy Director Admin/ETO Property tax wing Khalid Hussain Kasuri told APP here on Saturday that 30 September was the last date for submission of tax with five per cent waiver and there were two days remaining. He said that taxpayers were submitting the property tax on large scale.

He said that rebate period had started from Sept 1 after distribution of 150,000 property tax challan forms among the taxpayers door-to-door by the excise teams.

He said that the property tax with one per cent fine would be collected from October 1 while one per cent fine would increase every month till submission of the tax.

He said that the recovery target of property tax for current year 2019-20 was fixed Rs 680 million in Multan district. He said that awareness drive was also launched through banners, pamphlets and advertisement for submission of property tax within the deadline date. He urged taxpayers to avail the opportunity and submit tax within given time period.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Multan Fine September October From Million

Recent Stories

CEAD of Mehran University of Engineering and Techn ..

48 seconds ago

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company organised open k ..

50 seconds ago

Govt releases Rs 275.6m for Revenue Division proje ..

53 seconds ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment Sargodha retrieves 4 ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab University Vice Chancellor awarded for huma ..

4 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Saturday 28 Sep 2019

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.