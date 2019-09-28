E&T recovered Rs 200mln property tax in Sept so far

The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department recovered Rs 200 million from taxpayers so far in line with property tax against Rs 350 million set target for current month in rebate period

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department recovered Rs 200 million from taxpayers so far in line with property tax against Rs 350 million set target for current month in rebate period.

Deputy Director Admin/ETO Property tax wing Khalid Hussain Kasuri told APP here on Saturday that 30 September was the last date for submission of tax with five per cent waiver and there were two days remaining. He said that taxpayers were submitting the property tax on large scale.

He said that rebate period had started from Sept 1 after distribution of 150,000 property tax challan forms among the taxpayers door-to-door by the excise teams.

He said that the property tax with one per cent fine would be collected from October 1 while one per cent fine would increase every month till submission of the tax.

He said that the recovery target of property tax for current year 2019-20 was fixed Rs 680 million in Multan district. He said that awareness drive was also launched through banners, pamphlets and advertisement for submission of property tax within the deadline date. He urged taxpayers to avail the opportunity and submit tax within given time period.