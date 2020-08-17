UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E&TD Collects Rs 5442.976 In Taxes During July

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

E&TD collects Rs 5442.976 in taxes during July

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Excise and Taxation Department (E&TD) collected Rs 5442.976 in taxes for month of July, 2020.

It was revealed in the statement released here on Monday.

Of total taxes, the E&TD collected Rs 878.709 million in terms of motor vehicle tax, it further said.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 4141.677 million was collected through infrastructure cess, while As much as Rs. 67.807 million was collected under Professional Tax.

Moreover, the E&TD collected an amount of Rs 2.861 million in terms of cotton cess.

The collection of property tax stood at Rs. 34.827 million and the collection of entertainment duty was Rs. 0.022 million, it said.

Overall collection of taxes is better as officers of department are working hard to increase the collection of taxes, the Sindh Minister for Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, Mukesh Kumar Chawala said urging the citizens to pay taxes in time.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Vehicle July 2020 Cotton Million

Recent Stories

SSC, DRASSA sign agreement

21 minutes ago

DFM achieves 96% compliance in listed companies’ ..

21 minutes ago

UAE’s constant price GDP amounts to AED368.52 bi ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss bi ..

51 minutes ago

SCCI explores post-COVID-19 industrial sector plan ..

1 hour ago

World Muslim Communities Council highlights suppor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.