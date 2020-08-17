E&TD collects Rs 5442.976 in taxes during July

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Excise and Taxation Department (E&TD) collected Rs 5442.976 in taxes for month of July, 2020.

It was revealed in the statement released here on Monday.

Of total taxes, the E&TD collected Rs 878.709 million in terms of motor vehicle tax, it further said.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 4141.677 million was collected through infrastructure cess, while As much as Rs. 67.807 million was collected under Professional Tax.

Moreover, the E&TD collected an amount of Rs 2.861 million in terms of cotton cess.

The collection of property tax stood at Rs. 34.827 million and the collection of entertainment duty was Rs. 0.022 million, it said.

Overall collection of taxes is better as officers of department are working hard to increase the collection of taxes, the Sindh Minister for Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, Mukesh Kumar Chawala said urging the citizens to pay taxes in time.