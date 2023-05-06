UrduPoint.com

Ethanol Manufacturers Meet Industries, Excise Ministers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Ethanol manufacturers meet Industries, Excise ministers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ethanol Manufacturers Association (PEMA-Punjab Zone) delegation met with Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanveer and Caretaker Provincial Minister of Excise and Taxation Bilal Afzal here at CM Office on Friday.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted the challenges faced by ethanol industry relating to Excise Department.

The provincial ministers assured the delegation that they would address the genuine concerns of the ethanol industry.

SM Tanveer said that caretaker government was committed to resolve industrialists' issues, adding that every effort would be made to ensuring smooth operation of the industry. He stressed the need for timely payment to sugarcane farmers by the sugar mills, adding that any mistreatment or exploitation of industrialists or farmers would not be tolerated.

The delegation comprised Chaudhry Muhammad Waheed and Sheikh Muhammad Saeed from Hunza Sugar Mills, Arshad Javed Kiani, Ahsan Ali, and others. DG Excise were also present.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defens ..

Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement - Pent ..

17 minutes ago
 Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid fin ..

Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid final

18 minutes ago
 Ethanol manufacturers meet Industries, Excise mini ..

Ethanol manufacturers meet Industries, Excise ministers

26 minutes ago
 PSCA rewards 95 outstanding performers

PSCA rewards 95 outstanding performers

26 minutes ago
 Martyred cop laid to rest, police post named after ..

Martyred cop laid to rest, police post named after him

26 minutes ago
 Five People Killed in DPR City Yasinovataya After ..

Five People Killed in DPR City Yasinovataya After Shelling by Ukrainian Troops - ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.