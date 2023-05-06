Ethanol manufacturers meet Industries, Excise ministers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ethanol Manufacturers Association (PEMA-Punjab Zone) delegation met with Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanveer and Caretaker Provincial Minister of Excise and Taxation Bilal Afzal here at CM Office on Friday.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted the challenges faced by ethanol industry relating to Excise Department.

The provincial ministers assured the delegation that they would address the genuine concerns of the ethanol industry.

SM Tanveer said that caretaker government was committed to resolve industrialists' issues, adding that every effort would be made to ensuring smooth operation of the industry. He stressed the need for timely payment to sugarcane farmers by the sugar mills, adding that any mistreatment or exploitation of industrialists or farmers would not be tolerated.

The delegation comprised Chaudhry Muhammad Waheed and Sheikh Muhammad Saeed from Hunza Sugar Mills, Arshad Javed Kiani, Ahsan Ali, and others. DG Excise were also present.