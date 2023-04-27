UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Calls For Foreign Investment In Various Sectors

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Ethiopia calls for foreign investment in various sectors

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Ethiopian government on Wednesday called for massive foreign investment inflows to all sectors in the wake of the peaceful resolution of the two-year conflict in the northern part of the country.

The call came at the opening of a three-day annual investment forum, which kicked off on Wednesday under the theme "Invest Ethiopia 2023" in the country's capital Addis Ababa.

Addressing the gathering, Ethiopian Finance Minister Ahmed Shide called on investors to use the vast investment opportunities across the country and play their part in the government's efforts to put the nation on a better growth trajectory.

More than 600 business leaders and investors from all over the world attended the opening ceremony.

The annual investment forum aims to showcase different investment opportunities available in the East African country.

