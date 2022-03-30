UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Earns 24 Mln USD In Revenue From Chinese Built Industrial Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 04:03 PM

Ethiopia earns 24 mln USD in revenue from Chinese built industrial park

Ethiopia has earned 24 million U.S. dollars from a Chinese-built industrial park during the first six months of the current Ethiopian Fiscal Year 2021/2022 which started on July 8, an Ethiopian official said Tuesday

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) --:Ethiopia has earned 24 million U.S. Dollars from a Chinese-built industrial park during the first six months of the current Ethiopian Fiscal Year 2021/2022 which started on July 8, an Ethiopian official said Tuesday.

Yeshitila Mulugeta, general manager of Debre-Birhan industrial park, said the revenues were earned from agricultural and textile products produced in the industrial park during the six months.

Debre-Birhan industrial park located 110 km north of Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, was constructed by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC). The industrial park was inaugurated in March 2019.

Mulugeta further said more than 1,700 citizens have been provided with job opportunities in the Debre-Birhan industrial park.

