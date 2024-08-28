Ethiopia says mega-dam doubles electricity output

Ethiopia said it has more than doubled electricity production from its controversial mega-dam on the Blue Nile after two more turbines started operations

The multi-billion-dollar Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), long a source of tensions with downstream nations Egypt and Sudan, is now generating 1,550 megawatts of electricity, GERD said in a post on X late Tuesday.

"The overall progress of the GERD has now transitioned from construction phase to operation phase," it said, adding that construction of the concrete dam was now complete.

"The two turbines generating 400MW each have now started operations, adding to the already functional two turbines generating 375MW each, totalling an output of 1,550MW."

The dam's spillways were also releasing an extra 2,800 cubic metres of water to the downstream countries, it added.

Ethiopia first began generating electricity at the $4.2-billion project, which is located in the northwest of the country around 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the border with Sudan, in February 2022.

At full capacity, the huge dam -- 1.8 kilometres long and 145 metres high -- could generate more than 5,000 megawatts of power when all 13 turbines are operational.

That would make it Africa's biggest hydroelectric dam and more than double Ethiopia's current output.

Addis Ababa deems the GERD essential for the electrification and development of Africa's second most populous country.

According to the World Bank, roughly half of the 120 million population still does not have access to reliable electricity.