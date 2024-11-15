Open Menu

Ethiopia Seeks To Enhance Trade With Pakistan: Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Ethiopia seeks to enhance trade with Pakistan: Ambassador

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Ethiopian Ambassador Dr Jemal Beker Abdula has said that Ethiopia is a strategic gateway to the African region, with significant potential to support Pakistan’s trade and export expansion across a regional market of 1.4 billion people.

He urged for boosting bilateral between Pakistan and Ethiopia.

The ambassador remarked this during his meeting with top brass of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

According to the details, the ambassador encouraged Pakistani businesses to consider Ethiopia as a key partner, mentioning the country’s import needs in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, and construction materials.

During the meeting, President RCCI Usman Shaukat provided an overview of RCCI’s ongoing initiatives and highlighted Ethiopia’s potential as a valuable market for Pakistan's non-traditional exports, particularly in pharmaceuticals, agri-foods, defense equipment, and IT services.

He emphasized the importance of easing regulatory compliance to facilitate Pakistani industrialists in exploring Ethiopian markets.

President Shaukat further remarked that RCCI would coordinate with the Ethiopian Embassy to arrange a trade delegation visit in March 2025, strengthening the RCCI's active role in promoting Pakistan’s "Look Africa" policy.

He noted that mutual trade delegations are essential for building networking opportunities and expanding trade cooperation between the two nations.

The meeting was attended by RCCI Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, and several executive and chamber members, all affirming their commitment to fostering strong economic ties between Pakistan and Ethiopia.

More Stories From Business