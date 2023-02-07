UrduPoint.com

Ethiopian Businessmen All-set To Welcome Counterparts From Pakistan: Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Ethiopian businessmen all-set to welcome counterparts from Pakistan: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula on Tuesday said the business community of Ethiopia was ready to welcome the Pakistani delegation arriving in Addis Ababa on March 5-10 for exploring business, trade and investment opportunities.

"Pakistan needs alternative business markets to expand its exports through diversification and to that end, the Embassy of Ethiopia takes an initiative of facilitating a trade delegation to enter not only in the Ethiopian market but also in the entire African continent," the ambassador said during a meeting with a business delegation from Taxila which called on him here at his office.

The delegation included Zaildar Ahsan Shah, Landlord of Taxila, Elaan Marketing Director Headquarters Obaid Ayub, Pakistan Research Center for A Community with Shared Future, Executive Director Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Khalid Taimur Akram and other businessmen from Taxila.

The meeting discussed the ways to further strengthen business-to-business and people-to-people interactions between the two countries.

A strategy to make the trade delegation to Ethiopia a success story also came under discussion.

They also explored ways to boost the bilateral ties between the two countries in diverse sectors including economy, health, education and others.

The ambassador briefed the businessmen from Taxila on the preparations regarding the trade delegation which would further connect the business community of both countries and also helped Pakistani traders to access the markets of the entire Africa.

The delegation from Taxila appreciated the efforts of Jemal Beker Abdula for bringing the two countries close by cementing the bilateral ties.

They assured their full support for the trade delegation to Ethiopia and said prominent people from the business community would be made its part in increasing the bilateral trade between the two countries.

They also expressed keen interest in promoting people-to-people ties between Ethiopia and Pakistan through increased cooperation in the education sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Exports Business Education Addis Ababa Ethiopia Taxila March Market From

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Interna ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of International Organizations Departmen ..

3 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Discusses with Palestinian A ..

OIC Secretary-General Discusses with Palestinian Assistant Minister of Foreign A ..

3 minutes ago
 Light and premium; Infinix X2 InBook series now av ..

Light and premium; Infinix X2 InBook series now available across Pakistan!

9 minutes ago
 Govt determined to put economy on positive traject ..

Govt determined to put economy on positive trajectory despite all challenges: Da ..

33 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minis ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minister at Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Dire ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Director of Shurooq

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.