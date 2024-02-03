Ethiopian Delegation Called On Caretaker Federal Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2024 | 05:37 PM
An Ethiopian delegation led by Minister of Fiscal Policy and Public Finance Dr Eyob Tekalign Tolina Friday called on Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) An Ethiopian delegation led by Minister of Fiscal Policy and Public Finance Dr Eyob Tekalign Tolina Friday called on Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar.
The Finance Minister welcomed the delegation on their visit to Pakistan and said that Pakistan highly values its bilateral ties with Ethiopia including trade and economic relations.
Dr Shamshad Akhtar briefed the delegates on the latest economic developments, fiscal policy adjustments, and tax reforms undertaken by the Caretaker government.
The delegation was greatly impressed by Pakistan's effective resolution of economic challenges and expressed their keen interest in learning from the country's experiences.
The admiration stemmed from Pakistan's successful emergence from economic difficulties, making it a source of valuable insights for others seeking to navigate similar issues.
This interest underscored a global recognition of Pakistan's experience as a valuable lesson in economic recovery.
The meeting was attended by Governor State Bank Jameel Ahmed, FBR Chairman Amjad Zubair Tiwana and Secretary Finance Imdad Bosal.
Recent Stories
SIA carries out multiple raids in Srinagar, Delhi on pro-freedom camp
Pakistan's support applauded by JKYML chairman for boosting Kashmiris morale
Veteran television actor Khayyam Sarhadi remembered
Green Pakistan project designed to maximize agricultural productivity: Fu Shuai
Sindh's heavy bike rally took off for tourism promotion
Firing in Karachi kills, injures three others
Minister spotlights initiatives taken for departments’ development
President upholds dismissal from service penalty upon woman harasser
Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation between Pak, UAE businesses
Pak, UAE enjoy deep brotherly ties: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar ..
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years each in jail in marriage case
Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Solangi
More Stories From Business
-
Over 8.3m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan till Jan 314 hours ago
-
U.S. stocks end higher after strong nonfarm payrolls8 minutes ago
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.1,700 to Rs.216,000 per tola5 hours ago
-
Türkiye, Greece look to higher trade volume6 hours ago
-
China's internet sector sees steady growth in 20236 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 20249 hours ago
-
HBL sets Industry Benchmark with over Rs 2 billionworth of financingforSolar-powered Tubewells22 hours ago
-
PAJCCI for issuing special passes to truck drivers transporting goods between Pakistan, Afghanistan21 hours ago
-
Financial advisory services agreement signed for Roosevelt Hotel's development22 hours ago
-
Pakistan Subnational Food System Dashboard to help policy makers: Experts21 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 609 more points21 hours ago