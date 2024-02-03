Open Menu

Ethiopian Delegation Called On Caretaker Federal Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2024 | 05:37 PM

Ethiopian delegation called on Caretaker Federal Minister

An Ethiopian delegation led by Minister of Fiscal Policy and Public Finance Dr Eyob Tekalign Tolina Friday called on Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) An Ethiopian delegation led by Minister of Fiscal Policy and Public Finance Dr Eyob Tekalign Tolina Friday called on Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar.

The Finance Minister welcomed the delegation on their visit to Pakistan and said that Pakistan highly values its bilateral ties with Ethiopia including trade and economic relations.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar briefed the delegates on the latest economic developments, fiscal policy adjustments, and tax reforms undertaken by the Caretaker government.

The delegation was greatly impressed by Pakistan's effective resolution of economic challenges and expressed their keen interest in learning from the country's experiences.

The admiration stemmed from Pakistan's successful emergence from economic difficulties, making it a source of valuable insights for others seeking to navigate similar issues.

This interest underscored a global recognition of Pakistan's experience as a valuable lesson in economic recovery.

The meeting was attended by Governor State Bank Jameel Ahmed, FBR Chairman Amjad Zubair Tiwana and Secretary Finance Imdad Bosal.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Governor Visit Bank Ethiopia FBR From Government

Recent Stories

SIA carries out multiple raids in Srinagar, Delhi ..

SIA carries out multiple raids in Srinagar, Delhi on pro-freedom camp

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's support applauded by JKYML chairman for ..

Pakistan's support applauded by JKYML chairman for boosting Kashmiris morale

4 minutes ago
 Veteran television actor Khayyam Sarhadi remembere ..

Veteran television actor Khayyam Sarhadi remembered

4 minutes ago
 Green Pakistan project designed to maximize agricu ..

Green Pakistan project designed to maximize agricultural productivity: Fu Shuai

4 minutes ago
 Sindh's heavy bike rally took off for tourism prom ..

Sindh's heavy bike rally took off for tourism promotion

4 minutes ago
 Firing in Karachi kills, injures three others

Firing in Karachi kills, injures three others

4 minutes ago
Minister spotlights initiatives taken for departme ..

Minister spotlights initiatives taken for departments’ development

12 minutes ago
 President upholds dismissal from service penalty u ..

President upholds dismissal from service penalty upon woman harasser

12 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation betw ..

Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation between Pak, UAE businesses

8 minutes ago
 Pak, UAE enjoy deep brotherly ties: Caretaker Prim ..

Pak, UAE enjoy deep brotherly ties: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar ..

8 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years e ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years each in jail in marriage case

1 hour ago
 Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Sol ..

Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Solangi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business