Ethiopian Envoy For Further Strengthening Trade Ties With Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula Friday called for further cementing bilateral trade and investment relations between both the countries.
He said that his country considers Pakistan as a strategic and reliable partner and that both the countries are determined to enhance their bilateral relation, especially business and trade ties. He said that Ethiopia has been striving to connect the whole by sharing its resources with brotherly countries to ensure just and equitable development across the region.
The envoy was talking to businessmen during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
He expressed gratitude for the support of the Pakistan Government in the start of Ethiopian Airlines’ operations in Karachi which is playing an important role in implementing the ‘Look Africa and Engage Africa’ policy of Pakistan to strengthen G2G, P2P and B2B relations between the two countries.
He added that his country wants to increase trade volume between the two countries and that for this purpose he is doing his best to start the Ethiopian Airlines’ operations from Lahore and Islamabad.
He said that the embassy will arrange a trip for the business community to Ethiopia in May.
President ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtwari said that Pakistan highly values its ties with Ethiopia including trade and economic relations. He said that Ethiopian Airlines’ is playing an important role in the promotion of the two countries' relations.
He said that the expansion of Ethiopian Airlines operations to Lahore and Islamabad will surely connect Pakistan with the African continent and prove beneficial for the business community of both sides.
He said that the Pakistani business community is excited to reach out to Ethiopian entrepreneurs to explore new avenues of business and that the Ambassador’s plan to arrange a visit of businessmen to Ethiopia will be a milestone in strengthening two countries' connectivity.
Ahsan Zafar Bakhtwari said that ICCI is also planning to hold a Tourism Summit in May or June to which Ethiopian businessmen relating to Tourism will also be invited.
