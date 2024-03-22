Open Menu

Ethiopian Envoy For Further Strengthening Trade Ties With Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Ethiopian envoy for further strengthening trade ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula Friday called for further cementing bilateral trade and investment relations between both the countries.

He said that his country considers Pakistan as a strategic and reliable partner and that both the countries are determined to enhance their bilateral relation, especially business and trade ties. He said that Ethiopia has been striving to connect the whole by sharing its resources with brotherly countries to ensure just and equitable development across the region.

The envoy was talking to businessmen during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He expressed gratitude for the support of the Pakistan Government in the start of Ethiopian Airlines’ operations in Karachi which is playing an important role in implementing the ‘Look Africa and Engage Africa’ policy of Pakistan to strengthen G2G, P2P and B2B relations between the two countries.

He added that his country wants to increase trade volume between the two countries and that for this purpose he is doing his best to start the Ethiopian Airlines’ operations from Lahore and Islamabad.

He said that the embassy will arrange a trip for the business community to Ethiopia in May.

President ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtwari said that Pakistan highly values its ties with Ethiopia including trade and economic relations. He said that Ethiopian Airlines’ is playing an important role in the promotion of the two countries' relations.

He said that the expansion of Ethiopian Airlines operations to Lahore and Islamabad will surely connect Pakistan with the African continent and prove beneficial for the business community of both sides.

He said that the Pakistani business community is excited to reach out to Ethiopian entrepreneurs to explore new avenues of business and that the Ambassador’s plan to arrange a visit of businessmen to Ethiopia will be a milestone in strengthening two countries' connectivity.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtwari said that ICCI is also planning to hold a Tourism Summit in May or June to which Ethiopian businessmen relating to Tourism will also be invited.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Africa Lahore Islamabad Business Visit Ethiopia Chamber May June Commerce From Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings ..

Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings between Imran, his lawyers

8 minutes ago
 Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3 ..

Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackath ..

49 minutes ago
 Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says ..

Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja

2 hours ago
 IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

3 hours ago
 Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonigh ..

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight

3 hours ago
 Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined ..

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment

3 hours ago
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

4 hours ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

6 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business