Ethiopian envoy inaugurates Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Ethiopian Ambassador HE Jamal Baker, Honorary Consul General Ibrahim Tawab, CEO Shazo Group Mian Asad Shujaur Rehman and Director Prime Event Management (PEM) Kamran Abbasi jointly inaugurated the two-day Pak Pharma and Healthcare Expo (PPE), here at Expo Center on Wednesday.

The representatives of companies participating in the exhibition were also present.

With the support of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), the PEM has organized the mega pharma event being participated by over 100 companies including foreign companies. This is the second pharma expo in Lahore after Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking as chief guest, Ambassador of Ethiopia Mr Jamal Baker appreciated the quality of Pakistani products especially medicines and equipment besides the efforts of the organisers.

He said that Pakistan is not only considered very important country in the Islamic world but the South Asian nation is also renowned for top quality medical products being produced by its pharmaceutical industry.

He said African countries including Ethiopia are good markets for Pakistani pharmaceutical companies.

Talking to the media, the organiser of the exhibition Kamran Abbasi said the expo is specially meant for pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers, laboratory equipment, research and testing laboratories, raw and packaging suppliers, pharma printing, pharma chemicals, lab chemicals, pharma instruments, hospital and health equipment manufacturing.

It will include ultrasound, X-ray, MRI machines, cardiac monitors, pharmaceutical manufacturers, surgical instruments, hospital supplies and accessories, he added.

Kamran Abbasi added that more than 100 exhibitors including China, South Korea and Thailand are exhibiting their products and technology through 250 stalls in two halls of the expo center.

He added the expo would provide an excellent opportunity to promote the local pharmaceutical industry in the international markets and provide local manufacturers with new technologies and developments in the sector adopted by the developed world.