Ethiopian Envoy Visits SCCI
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Dr. Jemal Beker visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).
The session was jointly organized by the Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad, in collaboration with the Sialkot Chamber, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).
The Ambassador was welcomed by President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq. While addressing the attendees, he shared his experience of visiting Ethiopia last year with a delegation from the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
He mentioned that "Made in Sialkot" products have great potential within Africa that remains an untapped market for investment and joint ventures, especially for Ethiopia.
He urged the businessmen from Sialkot to consider participating in the Single Country Exhibition in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, scheduled from May 15 to 17, 2025. He assured that the SCCI will mobilize its members for the Single Country Exhibition and encourage their participation.
Addressing the business community of Sialkot, Ambassador Dr. Jemal recalled the participation of the Sialkot Chamber members in the business and trade delegation mobilized, organized, and coordinated by the Ethiopian Embassy in May 2024 to the FDR Ethiopia.
He highlighted that a special bond need established between the Ethiopian Embassy and the Sialkot Chamber to foster trade and investment relations between the two countries and urged the members to explore extraordinary business, trade, and investment opportunities in Ethiopia.
He emphasized the great potential of participating in the Single Country Exhibition in Addis Ababa, which coincides with the High-Level Business Forum 'Invest in Ethiopia,’ also being held in Addis Ababa on May 12-13, 2025.
The Ambassador said that Ethiopia could act as gateway for Sialkot to sell their products in all other African countries, motivating the members to focus on Ethiopia.
“He added that these two events are golden opportunities for Pakistani businesses to build partnerships not only with Ethiopian counterparts but also with investors and stakeholders from across the African continent,” the Ambassador remarked.
The President Sialkot Chamber assured the Ambassador that the members of the Sialkot Chamber would take part in the Exhibition to further strengthen trade relations between the two brotherly nations.
