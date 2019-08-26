UrduPoint.com
Etihad Credit Insurance Partners With Mohammed Bin Rashid School Of Government To Build And Promote Organisational Excellence

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 11:10 AM

Etihad Credit Insurance partners with Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government to build and promote organisational excellence

By joining hands with MBRSG, ECI plans to harness the potential of ECI’s workforce that will assist in raising the institution’s profile as a Federal Government entity

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th August, 2019) Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE Federal credit insurance company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) to jointly build a framework of excellence for ECI that will help to upskill ECI’s employees and elevate their competency levels. This partnership will lay the foundation to develop and nurture ECI’s workforce that will ensure the sustained development and excellence for the organisation and country at large.

Under this collaboration, both institutions will work closely on five chalked out areas of focus — executive protocols and leadership education, talent assessments and development, events facilitation, middle management’s program development, ECI expert’s participation in designing and delivering the curriculum of the Economics Studies/Certification.

The MoU was signed by Dr.Ali Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, and Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

Commenting on this strategic alliance, Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI, said: “As a part of its mandate, ECI supports initiatives and programmes that work towards enhancing the skillset of ECI’s colleagues. By encouraging individual and organisational communication and relationships within an institution like ECI will not only increase the capability levelsof its workforce but will also enhance effective organisational cooperation that will set the company on the path to excellence.

We are pleased to venture into a partnership with a foremost institution like MBRSG that is focused on engaging in a healthy exchange of knowledge, expertise, and research that will result in a productive and constructive environment for ECI employees.”

DrAli Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG said: “The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) is committed to working with all federal and local government entities in the UAE and the region, establishing a strategic network of partners, in an effort to create innovative opportunities to train and empower leaders, and improve government performance.These partnerships resonate with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to establish a solid foundation for developing the national workforce, building capacities, and qualifying local professionals to affect positive change, keep pace with global developments in all vital sectors, and shape a prosperous future for the country and the region.”

“This partnership is aligned with MBRSG’s vision to be a pioneering knowledge platform that enables government officials and policy-makers to attain excellence through graduate-level education, executive training, research, and advisory programmes. The MOU will facilitate the exchange of scientific and practical expertise, lead to the launch of various training activities that will benefit both parties, and establish an integrated model that embraces best practices and reaps the benefits of the UAE’s nationwide comprehensive development.” He added.

