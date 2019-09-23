UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etihad Credit Insurance To Support Rashid Center For People Of Determination

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:18 PM

Etihad Credit Insurance to support Rashid Center for People of Determination

In line with the spirit of tolerance, Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE Federal Export Credit Company announced that it will support Rashid Center for People of Determination by sponsoring the academic fees of one of its students

Dubai, UAE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) In line with the spirit of tolerance, Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE Federal Export Credit Company announced that it will support Rashid Center for People of Determination by sponsoring the academic fees of one of its students. Undertaking this initiative, ECI aims to support the pillar of volunteering to build tolerant communities thus taking small steps towards making a difference for an individual, society and the nation.

During the recent visit to the Centre, the ECI officials toured the facility, met with its staff and spent time interacting with the student whose sponsorship the company has undertaken. The contribution by ECI’s staff was also handed over to the Centre’s authorities. The UAE has been underlining the importance of the role of community members in achieving the highly sought- after inclusive society. ECI’s engagement and involvement with the Rashid Center for People of Determination showcases the Institution’s pledge and commitment towards supporting Federal initiatives. Highlighting ECI’s efforts to be part of the Federal initiatives to support people of determination and embrace the year of tolerance, Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI, said: “The UAE’s wise leadership has announced that 2019 will be upheld as the Year of Tolerance. The messaging behind this announcement is to work towards creating a platform for people from diverse communities to co-exist harmoniously as well as to support people of determination in their day to day lives.

We are proud to be associated with Rashid Center for People of Determination and believe that the endorsement of its activities is our way of supporting a noble cause that will help make a significant difference to the present and future of this country.” Safiya Al Matrooshi, Director-Human Capital of ECI, said: “ECI has always upheld governmental initiatives that have paved the path for a better tomorrow. We are honoured to be a part of such a benevolent activity. By partaking in this compassionate initiative, we believe ECI can lend a hand to create a brighter and better future not only for the students of Rashid Centre For People of Determination but for the country at large.” The Rashid Center for People of Determination was established in 1994. The centre has successfully developed vocational training and provided a rehabilitation program that has enabled some of their students to receive job offers or progress onto college. The student intake consists of approximately 40 different nationalities. Through its accumulated experience, at the Center, it has been able to develop its therapeutic and rehabilitation programs in accordance with the best scientific theories and practical applications, drawing on the expertise of its qualified staff from different nationalities and cultures, to meet the student’s individual needs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UAE Student Company Visit Job Rashid Progress 2019 From Best

Recent Stories

Over 1 in 2 Pakistanis (53%) believe that Prime Mi ..

2 minutes ago

Yon Moreno and Jessica Towl top the honours at 10t ..

2 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 23 September 2019

16 minutes ago

At Least 22 Taliban Fighters Killed in Operation i ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical Camp At Kal ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan, Kashmir are soul , body to each other : ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.