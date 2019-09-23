Etihad Credit Insurance to support Rashid Center for People of Determination

In line with the spirit of tolerance, Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE Federal Export Credit Company announced that it will support Rashid Center for People of Determination by sponsoring the academic fees of one of its students

Dubai, UAE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) In line with the spirit of tolerance, Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE Federal Export Credit Company announced that it will support Rashid Center for People of Determination by sponsoring the academic fees of one of its students. Undertaking this initiative, ECI aims to support the pillar of volunteering to build tolerant communities thus taking small steps towards making a difference for an individual, society and the nation.

During the recent visit to the Centre, the ECI officials toured the facility, met with its staff and spent time interacting with the student whose sponsorship the company has undertaken. The contribution by ECI’s staff was also handed over to the Centre’s authorities. The UAE has been underlining the importance of the role of community members in achieving the highly sought- after inclusive society. ECI’s engagement and involvement with the Rashid Center for People of Determination showcases the Institution’s pledge and commitment towards supporting Federal initiatives. Highlighting ECI’s efforts to be part of the Federal initiatives to support people of determination and embrace the year of tolerance, Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI, said: “The UAE’s wise leadership has announced that 2019 will be upheld as the Year of Tolerance. The messaging behind this announcement is to work towards creating a platform for people from diverse communities to co-exist harmoniously as well as to support people of determination in their day to day lives.

We are proud to be associated with Rashid Center for People of Determination and believe that the endorsement of its activities is our way of supporting a noble cause that will help make a significant difference to the present and future of this country.” Safiya Al Matrooshi, Director-Human Capital of ECI, said: “ECI has always upheld governmental initiatives that have paved the path for a better tomorrow. We are honoured to be a part of such a benevolent activity. By partaking in this compassionate initiative, we believe ECI can lend a hand to create a brighter and better future not only for the students of Rashid Centre For People of Determination but for the country at large.” The Rashid Center for People of Determination was established in 1994. The centre has successfully developed vocational training and provided a rehabilitation program that has enabled some of their students to receive job offers or progress onto college. The student intake consists of approximately 40 different nationalities. Through its accumulated experience, at the Center, it has been able to develop its therapeutic and rehabilitation programs in accordance with the best scientific theories and practical applications, drawing on the expertise of its qualified staff from different nationalities and cultures, to meet the student’s individual needs.