Etihad Group Celebrates Launch of a New Block in Etihad Town Phase I

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20 April, 2023) Etihad Group is proud to announce the launch of a new block in its Etihad Town Phase I project. The development is situated at a prime location on Main Raiwind Road and features state-of-the-art amenities, green spaces, and modern housing options that cater to the needs of families and individuals looking for a contemporary, convenient, and luxurious living experience.

Etihad Town Phase I, has been declared a resounding success by its developers and has received an overwhelming response from investors and buyers alike.

With its prime location, state-of-the-art facilities and modern amenities, Etihad Town Phase I has set a new benchmark for luxury living in Lahore. The project boasts a range of both residential and commercial options, all designed to cater to the diverse

A launch event followed by Iftar dinner for the new block was organized at the project site and was sponsored by the Etihad Group, along with the company’s Strategic Sales Partners (SSP) who have exclusive sales rights for the new block being introduced at Etihad Town Phase I.

Etihad Town's project sponsor, Mr.

Raheel Munir stated that with its prime location, state-of-the-art amenities, and innovative design, Etihad Town phase I has quickly become the go-to choice for those seeking an upscale living experience in Lahore. We are committed to maintaining this level of excellence and constantly striving to exceed our residents' expectations. Launch of New block in the market will provide unique opportunity to invest in a development that offers unparalleled convenience, security, and luxury. This project reflects our vision of creating sustainable communities that offer a superior quality of life, and we look forward to welcoming our residents to this exceptional development."

While talking to the media on the occasion, Etihad Group COO Mr. Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan stated "Etihad Town Phase I is a result of our commitment to providing world-class housing solutions that enhance the lifestyle of our residents. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that this development offers the best possible living experience, and we are confident that it will be a sought-after destination for those looking to purchase or rent a new home."