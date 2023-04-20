UrduPoint.com

Etihad Group Celebrates Launch Of A New Block In Etihad Town Phase I

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Etihad Group Celebrates Launch of a New Block in Etihad Town Phase I

Etihad Group is proud to announce the launch of a new block in its Etihad Town Phase I projec

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20 April, 2023) Etihad Group is proud to announce the launch of a new block in its Etihad Town Phase I project. The development is situated at a prime location on Main Raiwind Road and features state-of-the-art amenities, green spaces, and modern housing options that cater to the needs of families and individuals looking for a contemporary, convenient, and luxurious living experience.

Etihad Town Phase I, has been declared a resounding success by its developers and has received an overwhelming response from investors and buyers alike.

With its prime location, state-of-the-art facilities and modern amenities, Etihad Town Phase I has set a new benchmark for luxury living in Lahore. The project boasts a range of both residential and commercial options, all designed to cater to the diverse

A launch event followed by Iftar dinner for the new block was organized at the project site and was sponsored by the Etihad Group, along with the company’s Strategic Sales Partners (SSP) who have exclusive sales rights for the new block being introduced at Etihad Town Phase I.

Etihad Town's project sponsor, Mr.

Raheel Munir stated that with its prime location, state-of-the-art amenities, and innovative design, Etihad Town phase I has quickly become the go-to choice for those seeking an upscale living experience in Lahore. We are committed to maintaining this level of excellence and constantly striving to exceed our residents' expectations. Launch of New block in the market will provide unique opportunity to invest in a development that offers unparalleled convenience, security, and luxury. This project reflects our vision of creating sustainable communities that offer a superior quality of life, and we look forward to welcoming our residents to this exceptional development."

While talking to the media on the occasion, Etihad Group COO Mr. Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan stated "Etihad Town Phase I is a result of our commitment to providing world-class housing solutions that enhance the lifestyle of our residents. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that this development offers the best possible living experience, and we are confident that it will be a sought-after destination for those looking to purchase or rent a new home."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Rent Road Superior SITE Market Media Event All From Best Housing

Recent Stories

UAE, Germany explore partnerships to build on indu ..

UAE, Germany explore partnerships to build on industrial ties and climate effort ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE and Egyptian Presidents share Eid Al-Fitr gree ..

UAE and Egyptian Presidents share Eid Al-Fitr greetings

19 minutes ago
 Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Cornich ..

Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Corniche

1 hour ago
 PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's La ..

PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's Landhi jail

2 hours ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shaw ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shawwal moon

2 hours ago
 FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meetin ..

FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meeting in India

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.