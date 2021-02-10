UrduPoint.com
ETNC Seeks Survey Report To Bring Businesses At Highways Under Tax Net

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

ETNC seeks survey report to bring businesses at highways under tax net

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Director Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ETNC) Multan division Abdullah Khan Jalbani has ordered to complete survey of businesses operating on highways and motorways in their respective areas and submit report to him till July 1 to bring these businesses under the tax net.

Official sources said that excise officials of Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal have been told to identify the businesses including petrol pumps, restaurants, workshops, rest houses, farm houses, factories, car wash facilities, and other shops and submit a comprehensive report by July 1, 2021.

Director ETNC said that commercial constructions along motorways and highways would be brought under the tax net. However, he added that government buildings, worship places, and properties owned by widows, divorcees, disabled persons and orphan children would be exempted from tax.

He said that the tax would be levied after July 1 on the basis of survey report under Punjab Finance Act 2019.

