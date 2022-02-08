UrduPoint.com

EU Abandons Restrictions On Financial Support To Burundi Imposed In 2016

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 11:46 PM

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

The European Council on Tuesday made a decision to lift restrictions on financial support to Burundi and is considering restarting cooperation with the republic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The European Council on Tuesday made a decision to lift restrictions on financial support to Burundi and is considering restarting cooperation with the republic.

The European Union imposed restrictive measures in 2016, following the deterioration of the situation in the republic prior to legislative and presidential elections in 2015. The EU held that the republic was no longer in compliance with provisions of the ACP-EU Partnership Agreement (cooperation with African, Caribbean, and Pacific countries) on human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

"The Council decided today to repeal its decision taken in 2016, which imposed on Burundi measures such as the suspension of financial support and disbursements of funds directly to the Burundian administration or institutions.

The 2016 measures included budgetary support. With the repeal, the EU will therefore be able to restart this kind of cooperation with Burundi," the statement read.

The decision to abandon the measures comes after the EU evaluated the progress of the Burundian government toward human rights, good governance and the rule of law in the republic, made since 2020 elections. The council added that many Burundian refugees have returned to the country, as the republic continues further improvements in these areas.

The council noted that challenges in those areas still remain, though the EU and the international community are ready to provide assistance to Burundi.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Democracy European Union Progress Burundi 2016 2015 2020 Government Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt e ..

Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt end

1 minute ago
 Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to ..

Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB

1 minute ago
 Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

3 minutes ago
 PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: M ..

PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: Murad Saeed

3 minutes ago
 Turkish Opposition Leader Says Erdogan Cannot Run ..

Turkish Opposition Leader Says Erdogan Cannot Run for Third Presidential Term

3 minutes ago
 Black Day, shutdown in IIOJK on Afzal Guru death a ..

Black Day, shutdown in IIOJK on Afzal Guru death anniversary Wednesday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>