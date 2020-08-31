UrduPoint.com
EU Accepts New Rules For Car Industry To Ensure Introduction Of Eco-Friendly Vehicles

Mon 31st August 2020 | 10:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The European Union on Monday announced it had prepared the regulation on the approval and market surveillance of motor vehicles and is seeking "cleaner and safer cars".

Car type approval is the process of identifying if a vehicle meets adopted standards, including emission limits, before placing it on the market.

"Tomorrow, the EU Regulation on the approval and market surveillance of motor vehicles will start to apply. Adopted in May 2018, the new Regulation significantly overhauls and tightens the previous type approval and market surveillance system. It improves the quality and independence of vehicle type-approval and testing, increases checks of cars already on the EU market and strengthens the overall system with greater European oversight," the EU statement read.

The rules are based on such key factors as independent and qualitative testing of a vehicle before and after it is put on the market, and the ability of the European Commission to sanction car manufacturers of the EU states for violating the new rules.

The latter was available only for the national authorities, the statement added.

"These reforms complement our work on cleaner and safer mobility, which in the challenging context of the crisis require even more future-oriented investments in infrastructure and innovation," Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said, as quoted by the statement.

The statement noted that the new rules and requirements for a car type approval in Europe were proposed by the Commission in 2016 following the Volkswagen emissions scandal, when the German carmaker was accused of an intentional violation of the US Clean Air Act controlling the air pollution on a national level.

