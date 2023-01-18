EU Adopts Initial Annual Humanitarian Budget of $1.8Bln for 2023

The European Commission announced on Wednesday the adoption of its initial annual humanitarian budget totaling 1.7 billion euros ($1.8 billion) for 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The European Commission announced on Wednesday the adoption of its initial annual humanitarian budget totaling 1.7 billion Euros ($1.8 billion) for 2023.

"As humanitarian needs continue to rise globally, the EU maintains its commitment to support those in need by adopting its initial annual humanitarian budget of ��1.7 billion for 2023," the European Commission said in a statement.

Out of the 1.7 billion, 207.8 million euros will be directed to Southeast Europe and the countries included in the European Neighborhood policy, the commission said. The funds will be mostly spent on mitigating the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine, as well as on projects to meet the current needs of the Balkans and the Caucasus and on dealing with the effects of the Syrian crisis in Turkey, the statement read.

In addition, 382.2 million euros of EU humanitarian funding will be allocated to the middle East and North Africa to address the ongoing regional crisis in Yemen, Syria and its neighboring countries, the statement added.

Besides, 330.7 million will be directed to programs in East and Southern Africa to meet the needs of the people affected by long-term conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and those displaced by climate change and armed conflicts in Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda and the Horn of Africa, the commission said.

The EU's initial annual humanitarian budget in 2022 was 1.5 billion euros.