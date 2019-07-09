EU Agrees Contingency Plan for 2019 Project Financing in No-Deal Brexit Scenario

EU finance ministers agreed on Tuesday on a contingency plan to continue funding projects in the United Kingdom in the event of a no-deal Brexit

"The aim of the measures is to mitigate the impact of a no-deal scenario for funding in a wide range of areas such as research and agriculture," the council said in a press release.

This will enable the bloc to continue paying to UK beneficiaries for contracts signed before the withdrawal date, set for October 31, as long as London makes contributions to the EU budget.

"This contingency framework would cease to apply if the UK discontinues the payments or where significant deficiencies have been observed," the council added.

It stressed that the contingency measures were without prejudice to any future deal on a financial settlement that Brussels hopes to negotiate with London to cover the cost of commitments it made through 2020.