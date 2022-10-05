EU Agrees New Package Of Sanctions Against Russia, Including Oil Price Cap - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 01:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Representatives of EU countries agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia, including a price cap for Russian oil, the Politico newspaper reported citing European diplomats.
The officials reached a framework agreement on the eighth package of sanctions against Moscow on Tuesday and will approve the final version of the text on Wednesday, it said.