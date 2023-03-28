- Home
- Business
- EU Agrees to Extend Voluntary 15% Gas Demand Reduction Target for 1 Year - Council of EU
EU Agrees To Extend Voluntary 15% Gas Demand Reduction Target For 1 Year - Council Of EU
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 07:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The European Union member states have agreed to extend voluntary 15% gas demand reduction target for one year, the Council of the EU said on Tuesday.
"The Council today reached a political agreement on a proposal to extend the member states' voluntary 15% gas demand reduction target, for one year.
The regulation maintains the possibility for the Council to trigger a 'Union alert' on security of supply, in which case the gas demand reduction would become mandatory," the council said in a statement.