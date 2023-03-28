UrduPoint.com

EU Agrees To Extend Voluntary 15% Gas Demand Reduction Target For 1 Year - Council Of EU

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 07:00 PM

EU Agrees to Extend Voluntary 15% Gas Demand Reduction Target for 1 Year - Council of EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The European Union member states have agreed to extend voluntary 15% gas demand reduction target for one year, the Council of the EU said on Tuesday.

"The Council today reached a political agreement on a proposal to extend the member states' voluntary 15% gas demand reduction target, for one year.

The regulation maintains the possibility for the Council to trigger a 'Union alert' on security of supply, in which case the gas demand reduction would become mandatory," the council said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

European Union Alert Gas Agreement

Recent Stories

ENOC Group breaks ground on occupational health sc ..

ENOC Group breaks ground on occupational health screening centre

21 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED2.8 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.8 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

21 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services opens Children’s Haemat ..

Emirates Health Services opens Children’s Haematology Clinic at Ras Al Khaimah ..

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues a law regulating Sharjah Mari ..

Sharjah Ruler issues a law regulating Sharjah Maritime Academy

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Police launches Spring Forum for Students 20 ..

Dubai Police launches Spring Forum for Students 2023

51 minutes ago
 Rupee registers slight increase against US dollar ..

Rupee registers slight increase against US dollar in interbank market

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.