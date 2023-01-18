EU Aims to Conclude First Joint Gas Purchases Before Summer 2023 - Von der Leyen

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The European Union seeks to conclude the first collective gas purchases through a joint procurement platform before the summer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"We aim at launching negotiations with key international gas suppliers as soon as in early spring with the aim to conclude first joint contracts well before the summer," von der Leyen said at a plenary session in the European Parliament.

She added that the joint gas purchases platform was already up and running with the support of European member states.

"We are creating a European consortium that will allow us to aggregate demand and effectively leverage the EU's political and market weight," von der Leyen said.

In October, the European Commission proposed a new package of measures to fight increasing energy prices, which includes mandatory joint purchases of 13.

5 billion cubic meters of gas, which is around 15% of EU states' total gas storage filling obligations.

Under the mechanism, gas companies and firms consuming gas in EU countries should submit their gas import needs, and the EU, on its part, will hire a service provider to calculate the aggregated demand and seek offers from global gas suppliers to meet this demand.

On November 24, EU energy ministers reached a final agreement on the joint gas procurement mechanism.

The EU has been facing a massive energy crisis and struggling to fill its gas reserves in the aftermath of imposing sanctions on Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have led to disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.