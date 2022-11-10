UrduPoint.com

EU Allocates $200Mln To Moldova To Buy Gas - Von Der Leyen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The European Union will provide 200 million Euros ($200.3 million) in grants and loans to Moldova to help the country meet its gas supply needs, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"We have put together an additional energy support package for the Republic of Moldova. First, we are pledging 200 million euros to help Moldova meet its gas supply needs. This will consist of 100 million euros in grants and 100 million euros in loans. The money should be available from January 2023 on," von der Leyen said at a joint press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

In addition, the EU will provide 50 million euros for budgetary support to be spent on helping the most vulnerable groups of population, the official said.

Since September 18, regular anti-government demonstrations have been taking place across Moldova. The opposition has repeatedly accused the government of failing to cope with the economic crisis amid record inflation of 33.5% and deteriorating living standards. Sandu's government has also been criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia and for putting political pressure on opponents.

