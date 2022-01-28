UrduPoint.com

EU Allocates $23.3Mln For Humanitarian Aid In Philippines, Nepal, South East Asia

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 08:26 PM

The European Commission decided on Friday to allocate 21 million euros ($23.3 million) for humanitarian assistance in the Philippines, Nepal and South East Asia countries to support the victims of natural hazards and armed conflicts in the region

The European Commission decided on Friday to allocate 21 million Euros ($23.3 million) for humanitarian assistance in the Philippines, Nepal and South East Asia countries to support the victims of natural hazards and armed conflicts in the region.

"Most recently typhoon RAI has been a painful reminder that countries in South East Asia are experiencing first-hand the dramatic consequences of climate change. This is why the EU is further stepping up its humanitarian support to the most vulnerable affected by natural hazards in the Philippines, Nepal and the region. We also support those affected by protracted conflict in the Philippines, while further investing into the preparation and response to the coronavirus pandemic," EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said.

The European Commission's financial assistance provides $11.

1 million for Philippine families who lost their homes last December due to RAI typhoon, $1.6 million for humanitarian assistance to people affected by an insurgency in the Mindanao region of the Philippines, and $10.5 million to target disaster preparedness and contingency response in the Philippines, Nepal and the South East Asia Region.

The ongoing conflict between the government of the Philippines and armed groups in Mindanao causes fatalities and damage to livelihoods every year. South East Asian Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and the Philippines are frequently affected by natural hazards such as typhoons, droughts and floods. Climate change and population density aggravate the effects of natural hazards in Nepal, one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world due to its location and variable climatic conditions.

>