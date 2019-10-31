The European Commission on Thursday pledged approximately 24.8 million euros ($27.7 million) to support various ongoing reforms, including policing and agricultural development

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The European Commission on Thursday pledged approximately 24.8 million Euros ($27.7 million ) to support various ongoing reforms, including policing and agricultural development.

The commission has been suspending the financial aid for almost two tears due to the deterioration of the rule of law in the country, but in mid-2019 it renewed its financial support following the change of government, which led to the enactment of structural reforms.

"Today, the European Commission has approved the disbursement of almost 25 million in budget support assistance to the Republic of Moldova to help the government deliver key reforms for the benefit of Moldovan citizens in the areas of policing, the fight against corruption and money laundering, agriculture and rural development," the commission said in a statement.

This payment follows two similar ones in July and on October 18, 14,54 million euros ($16.2 million) and 14,35 million euros ($16 billion) respectively.