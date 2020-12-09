UrduPoint.com
EU Allocates Over $700Mln As Macrofinancial Aid To Ukraine - President Zelenskyy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

EU Allocates Over $700Mln as Macrofinancial Aid to Ukraine - President Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The European Union has allocated 600 million Euros ($726 million) in macrofinancial assistance to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday, expressing gratitude to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis.

"Grateful to our European partners and personally to  @vonderleyen and @Vdombrovskis for the disbursement of ‚¬600 million in macro-financial assistance to #Ukraine. It's a strong signal of [the EU] support for [Ukraine's] macroeconomic stability and reform agenda," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also turned to the social platform to thank the EU for the financial assistance, noting that it will strengthen Ukraine's macrofinancial stability amid challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, Kiev received the first tranche of $2.1 billion from the International Monetary Fund's $5 billion loan aimed at overcoming the COVID-19 crisis and ensuring macrofinancial stability in the country.

