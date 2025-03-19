Open Menu

EU Ambassador Calls On Commerce Minister, Discusses Business, Trade Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 04:40 PM

EU Ambassador calls on Commerce Minister, discusses business, trade cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka, called on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss strengthening bilateral trade ties and upcoming business engagements between the EU and Pakistan.

During the meeting, Dr. Kionka invited the Commerce Minister to deliver closing remarks at the European Union-Pakistan Business Forum (EU-PKBF), scheduled in on 14-15 May 2025, in Islamabad.

The forum aims to facilitate high-level dialogue, strengthen business partnerships, and unlock trade and investment opportunities between the EU and Pakistan.

It will feature investment presentations, B2B and B2G matchmaking sessions, and focus would be on key sectors such as agribusiness, IT, machinery, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and green infrastructure.

Another key highlight of the discussion was the launch of the EU-Pakistan Business Network (EUPBN) in during the Forum.

This network, comprising of more that 300 EU companies operating in Pakistan, will serve as a unified voice of European businesses, fostering investment and trade relations.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan welcomed these initiatives and appreciated the EU’s role in supporting economic cooperation.

He acknowledged that the growing engagement between Pakistan and the EU will create stronger business ties and new investment opportunities.

The EU is Pakistan’s second-largest trading partner and Primary export destination, accounting for around €12 billion in bilateral trade in 2024.

The EU-Pakistan Business Forum will further deepen the long-standing economic and diplomatic partnership between Pakistan and the European Union.

