EU Ambassador calls on Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka Thursday called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and discussed agenda items, preparations and protocol of the upcoming 13th European Union (EU)–Pakistan Joint Commission, scheduled in Brussels later this month.

According to press statement issued by the Economic Affairs Division (EAD), the ambassador expressed her appreciation for the commendable execution of the recent meeting of the International Partners Support Group (IPSG).

She also emphasized the importance of continued alignment and coordination among the IPSG's members and highlighted the need for future endeavors that foster even greater collaboration and synergy.

The Ambassador, on behalf of the Delegation of European Union to Pakistan, expressed condolences on the death of elder brother of the Minister Ayaz Sadiq.

According to press statement, the ambassador met the minister to engage in discussions on matters of mutual interest and explore avenues for strengthened cooperation.

On the occasion, the minister appreciated the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the European Union and Pakistan and expressed gratitude for the EU's continuous support to Pakistan's economic development.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved so far and reiterated their commitment to further deepen cooperation between Pakistan and the European Union.

They agreed to continue engaging in high-level discussions and work towards concrete actions to strengthen the economic ties, promote investment opportunities, and enhance bilateral trade.