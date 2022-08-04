UrduPoint.com

EU Ambassador To Pakistan Calls On Federal Minister For Economic Affairs

Dr. Riina Kionka, the ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday and discussed the matters of mutual interest

This was stated in a press release issued here by the Economic Affair Division (EAD).

The minister appreciated the reciprocal and congenial relations that Pakistan shares with EU and apprised the ambassador that the development cooperation between Pakistan and EU goes back to 1976 as Islamabad was looking forward to further enhancement of relations.

Moreover, he highlighted the current flood situation in the country and apprised the ambassador about the donors coordination in immediate flood relief during this disastrous situation.

The Ambassador in return further assured coordination between both parties on achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The meeting was followed by joint launching of Multi-Annual Indicative Programme (MIP), covering the period 2021-2027.

An initial grant of 265 million Euro was earmarked for the period from 2021 to 2024 between the Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kionka, and the Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Mian Asad Hayaud Din.

"This grant provided by the European Union will support the goals set out by the Government of Pakistan in its Vision 2025," said Secretary of the EAD Mian Asad Hayaud Din.

The objectives of the current MIP are guided by the country's strategic development priorities and the overall geopolitical programme of the European Commission (2019-2024), with the aim to further enhancing integrated cooperation, as outlined under the Strategic Engagement Plan (2019).

The indicative allocations for 2025-2027, as well as the possible modification of other substantial elements of this MIP will be carried out through an inclusive mid-term review of its implementation, jointly with national authorities and civil society.

The MIP will support Pakistan's Vision 2025 through a Team Europe approach together with the EU Member States.

The Team Europe approach will deliver on the EU's Global Gateway at country level. The proposed Team Europe Approach will support a green economic recovery by collectively investing in and transforming the sectors that generate green jobs.

"The EU multiannual indicative programme for Pakistan sets out the EU's development strategic objectives in support of a stable, democratic and pluralistic Pakistan, in line with the EU-Pakistan Strategic Engagement Plan (2019), which frames the relationship between the European Union and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan" said EU Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka.

More Stories From Business

