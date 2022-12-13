EU Ambassadors Approved Minimum 15% Tax Rate for Large Corporations - Representation

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) EU ambassadors approved a minimum 15 percent tax rate for large corporations, the Czech Republic's Permanent Representation to the EU said in a statement.

"Ambassadors in principle unanimously approved a minimum 15% #tax rate for large corporations by implementing the #Pillar2 Directive," the representation said on Twitter.

"It will fulfil the EU's commitment to #G20 & @OECD countries," it said.