EU Ambassadors to Start Formalizing 6th Package of Russia Sanctions on Wednesday - Michel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The EU permanent representatives will develop a legal framework on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia on June 1, including temporary exemptions for landlocked member states, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

On Monday night, the EU leaders reached an agreement at a summit in Brussels to embargo Russian oil supplied by sea, while pipeline deliveries will continue as normal for now.

"In the following hours, it will take place on Wednesday (June 1), the ambassadors were tasked to take the legal decision in order to implement the political principle that we have agreed on tonight," Michel told a press conference after the first day of the European Council summit.

Hungary, which has long opposed the oil embargo over energy security concerns, will be allowed to purchase Russian pipeline oil until ready to give it up. The same temporary exemption will be available to other landlocked EU countries, Michel said.

On Sunday, an EU source told Sputnik that the bloc decided against banning deliveries through the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline to solicit Budapest's support. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU will cut oil imports from Russia by 90% by the end of 2022 after reaching the agreement.