UrduPoint.com

EU Ambassadors To Start Formalizing 6th Package Of Russia Sanctions On Wednesday - Michel

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2022 | 12:49 PM

EU Ambassadors to Start Formalizing 6th Package of Russia Sanctions on Wednesday - Michel

The EU permanent representatives will develop a legal framework on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia on June 1, including temporary exemptions for landlocked member states, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The EU permanent representatives will develop a legal framework on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia on June 1, including temporary exemptions for landlocked member states, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

On Monday night, the EU leaders reached an agreement at a summit in Brussels to embargo Russian oil supplied by sea, while pipeline deliveries will continue as normal for now.

"In the following hours, it will take place on Wednesday (June 1), the ambassadors were tasked to take the legal decision in order to implement the political principle that we have agreed on tonight," Michel told a press conference after the first day of the European Council summit.

Hungary, which has long opposed the oil embargo over energy security concerns, will be allowed to purchase Russian pipeline oil until ready to give it up. The same temporary exemption will be available to other landlocked EU countries, Michel said.

On Sunday, an EU source told Sputnik that the bloc decided against banning deliveries through the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline to solicit Budapest's support. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU will cut oil imports from Russia by 90% by the end of 2022 after reaching the agreement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Brussels Budapest Same June Sunday From Agreement

Recent Stories

Amir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha faces fierce campai ..

Amir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha faces fierce campaign on Twitter

22 minutes ago
 National youth development conference concludes

National youth development conference concludes

12 minutes ago
 Saad felicitates newly appointed Punjab Cabinet

Saad felicitates newly appointed Punjab Cabinet

12 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy, hot weather to persist in most part ..

Partly cloudy, hot weather to persist in most parts of KP

12 minutes ago
 China supports development of South Pacific nuclea ..

China supports development of South Pacific nuclear-free zone

12 minutes ago
 UNWTO launches Digital Futures Programme for SMEs

UNWTO launches Digital Futures Programme for SMEs

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.