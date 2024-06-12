EU Announces Extra Tariffs On Chinese Electric Vehicles
Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The European Commission announced on Wednesday that it will impose additional customs duties of up to 38.1% on electric vehicles imported from China beginning July 4.
The investigation, which began last year, has provisionally concluded that Chinese battery electric vehicles (BEV) benefit from "unfair subsidies," resulting in a competitive gap.
The first provisional decision sets individual duties for BYD at 17.4%, Geely at 20%, and SAIC at 38.1%.
Other Chinese producers not sampled by the commission will be subject to a duty rate of 21%, while all other producers, which did not cooperate in the investigation will be subject to residual duty of 38.1%.
Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice-president for an economy that works for people, and trade commissioner, said the move aims not to close the EU market to Chinese EVs, but to ensure fair competition.
Recent Stories
Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangements for pilgrims in Mashaier
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
More Stories From Business
-
GDP in G20 area rises 0.9% in 1st quarter12 seconds ago
-
PCJCCI keen to conduct Pak-China food, cultural analog44 seconds ago
-
UAE-based British Pakistani launches Trade Gate, offering diverse trading opportunities11 minutes ago
-
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected2 hours ago
-
Gold rates increase by Rs.600 to Rs.241,900 per tola4 hours ago
-
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 20248 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Country’s Per capita income increase by US$129 to US$1680 in FY 202419 hours ago
-
Manufacturing, Mining sectors contribute 13.6 % to GDP in FY 202420 hours ago