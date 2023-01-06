UrduPoint.com

EU Annual Inflation Slows Down To 9.2% In December From 10.1% In November - Eurostat

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM

EU Annual Inflation Slows Down to 9.2% in December From 10.1% in November - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Euro area annual inflation is expected to drop to 9.2% in December 2022 from 10.1% in November, with energy being the main contributing component, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Friday.

"Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 9.2% in December 2022, down from 10.1% in November," Eurostat said in a statement.

The statistical office also said that among the main components of euro area inflation, "energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in December (25.7%, compared with 34.9% in November)."

The energy component of inflation is followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (13.8%, compared with 13.6% in November), non-energy industrial goods (6.4%, compared with 6.1% in November) and services (4.4%, compared with 4.2% in November), according to the estimates.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Euro November December From

Recent Stories

PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-savi ..

PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-saving measures

1 hour ago
 Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese ..

Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese New Year&#039; January 14

2 hours ago
 Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaborat ..

Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaboration & Investment Opportunities ..

3 hours ago
 Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses l ..

Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses leaked, researcher says

3 hours ago
 FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on ..

FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on social media on Kubra Khan's ..

4 hours ago
 No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Mi ..

No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Minister

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.