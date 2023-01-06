EU Annual Inflation Slows Down to 9.2% in December From 10.1% in November - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Euro area annual inflation is expected to drop to 9.2% in December 2022 from 10.1% in November, with energy being the main contributing component, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Friday.

The statistical office also said that among the main components of euro area inflation, "energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in December (25.7%, compared with 34.9% in November)."

The energy component of inflation is followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (13.8%, compared with 13.6% in November), non-energy industrial goods (6.4%, compared with 6.1% in November) and services (4.4%, compared with 4.2% in November), according to the estimates.