EU Approves $19.5Bln Tranche To Ukraine, Largest Ever Aid To Partner - Von Der Leyen

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 09:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The European Union has approved 18 billion Euros ($19.5 billion) in macro-financial aid to Ukraine for 2023, the largest tranche the bloc has ever delivered to a partner country, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"We will start, still in January, to disperse the first tranche of the 18 billion euros support package for Ukraine.

This is the largest macro financial assistance package that the EU has ever delivered to a partner country," von der Leyen said at a press conference during the European Commission College visit to the Swedish presidency.

Sweden took over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union for six months on January 1.

According to data from the Ukraine Support Tracker of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Kiev received more than $37 billion in aid from EU.

