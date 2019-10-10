UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Approves $33Mln As Micro-Financial Assistance To Moldova - European Commission

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 08:26 PM

EU Approves $33Mln as Micro-Financial Assistance to Moldova - European Commission

The European Commission on Thursday announced in a statement that it has approved a payment of 30 million euro ($33 million) to Moldova as part of the EU Micro-Financial Assistance (MFA) program aimed to facilitate reforms in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The European Commission on Thursday announced in a statement that it has approved a payment of 30 million euro ($33 million) to Moldova as part of the EU Micro-Financial Assistance (MFA) program aimed to facilitate reforms in the country.

"The European Commission, on behalf of the EU, has today approved the disbursement of ��30 million in Macro-Financial Assistance to the Republic of Moldova. This is the first of three planned disbursements under the MFA program to Moldova that was adopted in September 2017. The program, worth up to ��100 million, is designed to assist Moldova in covering its external financing needs while implementing a wide-ranging and ambitious structural reform agenda," the statement said.

According to the statement, European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici noted that the MFA program was designed to support reforms on improving democratic standards and protecting the rule of law in Moldova.

The statement said that Brussels praised efforts of the new Moldovan government, which was formed in June, on launching "significant and substantial structural reform process" in the country.

In November 2017, Chisinau and Brussels concluded a memorandum that granted $100 million Euros in macro-financial aid to Moldova, of which 40 million euros were set to be transferred through grants and 60 million euros as a subsidized loan. The European Union froze the funding back in summer 2018, demanding that the then-cabinet made concrete steps in election transparency, judicial reform and fighting corruption.

In late June, EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy Johannes Hahn said that the European Union might resume financial support for Chisinau if the new government implemented anti-corruption reforms.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Corruption Loan European Union Brussels Chisinau Pierre Moldova Euro June September November 2017 2018 Government Million

Recent Stories

Debrief Of Pakistan Navy’s Operational exercise ..

26 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler reviews plans, strategies of Abu Dhabi ..

28 minutes ago

Dept working speedily to bring reforms in transpor ..

2 minutes ago

At Least 3 People Killed, 52 Wounded in Turkish Bo ..

2 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed, Hussain Al Hammadi visit police ac ..

57 minutes ago

Pompeo, Saudi Defense Official Agree Saudi Arabia ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.