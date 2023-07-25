EU Approves $47Bln Chips Act to Support Semiconductor Manufacturing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The Council of the European Union on Tuesday finally approved a 43-billion-euro ($47 billion) plan to supply Europe with semiconductors, also known as the Chips Act.

"The programme should mobilise ‚¬43 billion in public and private investment (‚¬3.3 billion from the EU budget), with the objective of doubling the EU's global market share in semiconductors, from 10% now to at least 20% by 2030," the Council said in a statement.

This program aims to create conditions for the development of European semiconductor manufacturing in order to prepare Europe for a possible chip supply crisis, the statement read.

A proposal for a European chips law was submitted by the European Commission in 2021. The law aims to strengthen Europe's autonomy in semiconductor supplies and the production of microcircuits. EU representatives complained that the union was too dependent on foreign manufacturers of modern chips, which was especially evident during the pandemic. At the same time, the EU industry's need for advanced chips will increase significantly in the near future.