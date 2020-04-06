EU approves UK 50 billion pound scheme for virus-hit firms

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Union gave the go ahead on Monday to a British scheme to provide a 50-billion-pound (57-billion-euro) "umbrella" to shield private businesses from the coronavirus epidemic

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The European Union gave the go ahead on Monday to a British scheme to provide a 50-billion-pound (57-billion-euro) "umbrella" to shield private businesses from the coronavirus epidemic.

The United Kingdom left the bloc at the end of January, but EU law still applies until the end of a post-Brexit transition period, and would normally restrict state subsidies.

But Brussels has promised to show "full flexibility" in its rules as capitals scramble to shore up employers pummelled by the virus and the associated national lockdowns.

Britain has set aside a fund to provide direct grants and subsidisedpublic loans to key businesses and to encourage research into preventing,treating or curing the virus.