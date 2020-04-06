UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Approves UK 50 Billion Pound Scheme For Virus-hit Firms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:01 PM

EU approves UK 50 billion pound scheme for virus-hit firms

The European Union gave the go ahead on Monday to a British scheme to provide a 50-billion-pound (57-billion-euro) "umbrella" to shield private businesses from the coronavirus epidemic

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The European Union gave the go ahead on Monday to a British scheme to provide a 50-billion-pound (57-billion-euro) "umbrella" to shield private businesses from the coronavirus epidemic.

The United Kingdom left the bloc at the end of January, but EU law still applies until the end of a post-Brexit transition period, and would normally restrict state subsidies.

But Brussels has promised to show "full flexibility" in its rules as capitals scramble to shore up employers pummelled by the virus and the associated national lockdowns.

Britain has set aside a fund to provide direct grants and subsidisedpublic loans to key businesses and to encourage research into preventing,treating or curing the virus.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

European Union Brussels United Kingdom January From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Doctors go on strike in Quetta for lack of equipme ..

13 minutes ago

OIC to Hold Emergency Virtual Meeting of Steering ..

13 minutes ago

Over 4 in 5 (84%) respondents of a global survey a ..

21 minutes ago

SNGPL allows its domestic consumers to pay bills i ..

11 minutes ago

Samsung, LG extend plant shutdowns in Russia over ..

11 minutes ago

Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FG ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.