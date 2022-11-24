EU Attempts to Cap Prices of Russian Energy Sources Create Precedent - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) The European Union's attempts to set a price cap on Russian energy sources create a dangerous precedent, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Many oil-producing countries also oppose such a measure (a price cap), they simply understand that today this measure is aimed at Russia, tomorrow .

.. they can apply it to any other country," Zakharova told reporters, adding that such a price dictatorship undermines the world trading system and creates a dangerous precedent not only in the energy market but also for international trade in general.